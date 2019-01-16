Sonam Kapoor’s spectacular #10YearChallenge picture, Karisma Kapoor trolled for Kareena Kapoor, Salman and Katrina’s movie’s trailer to be out soon, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor attends movie screening with dad Shakti Kapoor!

Shraddha Kapoor along with father Shakti Kapoor recently attended the screening of the film Bombairiya at Juhu in Mumbai. Both father and daughter seemed to have a wonderful time together at the event.

On the work front, currently, the actress is busy with her upcoming Telugu movie, Saaho, which also stars Prabhas of Baahubali fame.

Saaho will mark Shraddha’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Shraddha recently completed her shoot for the film in Hyderabad before coming back to Mumbai.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie’s trailer to be out soon

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. While fans of Salman were expecting that the trailer of Bharat will be released on Bhai ka birthday on 27 December, the director of the film took to Twitter to announce that the trailer will release not on his birthday but on another special occasion.

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote on his social media handle that the trailer will release on 26 January 2019.

Have a look below:

Karisma Kapoor trolled for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor says that she was trolled for something she didn’t even do. The actress recently appeared on What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and revealed that she was trolled online because of her sister.

The actress exposed a hilarious troll incident involving Bebo! Karisma recalled an incident when she was trolled for Kareena’s pout.

Take a look at the picture for which she was trolled:

Sonam Kapoor’s #10YearChallenge picture is spectacular

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja tied the knot last year. Even amidst all the B-Town shenanigans, Anand and his love for Sonam screamed the loudest and their chemistry is sparkling everywhere.

Anand recently commented on Sonam’s #10YearChallenge picture. His comment is something that you can’t miss!

It happened so that the actress posted a collage of her pictures and wrote, "#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor"

Check out her post and Anand comment’s below: