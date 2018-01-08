Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Siddharth Malhotra graces India's Next...

Siddharth Malhotra
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

more pics Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sonam Kapoor wants to do quality work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2018 09:15 PM
08 Jan 2018 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Pad Man", says that she wants to do good work and be a part of good films.

Recipient of Special Mention Award at the 64th National Awards for her role in the 2016 film "Neerja", Sonam was asked if she thinks "Pad Man" would help her achieve another National Award and she said: "I don't do films for awards, I just want to do good work and be part of good films."

Sonam, along with Akshay Kumar, was present on the set of Grand Finale of Zee Marathi's Show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" on Sunday to promote "Pad Man".

During the media interaction, Sonam also revealed that she will be shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film after which she will start her next film "Zoya factor".

"I am going to shoot in February, March and April for Vinod (Chopra) Uncle's production. Then I will start preparing for 'Zoya Factor'," she said.

"Also there are three releases this year, first 'Pad Man' this month, then 'Veere Di Wedding' in May and then Dutt biopic, so I will be busy with films. So, there is no time for other plans." said Sonam.

Talking about Marathi cinema, Sonam said she is glad that the industry is being recognised for its worth.

"Marathi films and songs have become very trendy right now. But people aren't aware of the years of hard work and quality work that happened earlier. But I am so glad that it has become so popular now that even we have to come and promote our films on the Marathi platform," she said.

Directed by R. Balki, "Pad Man" is scheduled to release worldwide on January 26.

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Sonam Kapoor, Pad Man, Neerja, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, grand finale, Zee Marathi, Vinod Chopra, Zoya Factor, R. Balki,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top