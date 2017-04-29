Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother passes away

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Saturday took to Twitter to share with her fans and followers the news of the demise of her maternal grandmother.

The actress and daughter of Anil Kapoor posted an emotional message, thanking her late grandmother for teaching her valuable life lessons.

She posted: "Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything... 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017 Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts."

Sonam's sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor also paid tribute to her late grandmother on Instagram. She posted: "What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength nani. I love you forever."

