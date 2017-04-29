Hot Downloads

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

Recent Video
29 Apr 2017 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bollywood actors and their disguised looks
Bollywood actors and their disguised looks | watch it
more videos Click Here

inspirations
Vin Rana
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother passes away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2017 04:26 PM
29 Apr 2017 04:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Saturday took to Twitter to share with her fans and followers the news of the demise of her maternal grandmother.

The actress and daughter of Anil Kapoor posted an emotional message, thanking her late grandmother for teaching her valuable life lessons.

She posted: "Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything... 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017 Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts."

Sonam's sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor also paid tribute to her late grandmother on Instagram. She posted: "What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength nani. I love you forever."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Duru Hingorani Bhambani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top