News

Soni Razdan says THIS on Rangoli's ‘Chappal’ comment on Mahesh Bhatt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI:  Almost a war of words took place between Soni Razdan and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli on social media. And now the former has finally reacted to the latter’s tweet.

Earlier, the Ranaut sisters called Soni Razdan’s daughter Alia Bhatt a mediocre actress and Karan Johar’s puppet. Now, Rangoli has been publicly slamming her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.          

Defending her husband and daughter, Soni Razdan tweeted, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers?”

However, she deleted the tweet within minutes, but Rangoli noticed it, and in a series of tweets, she slammed the Bhatts again by writing, “Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house. Please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called Dhokha' where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office. But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old.”

When Soni Razdan was asked to comment on the same, she said to Pinkvilla, “I do not wish to be drawn into this madness.”

Here check out Rangoli’s tweets: 

Tags > Soni Razdan, Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Basu, chappal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
19 Apr 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Do you also fe actor Ansh Bagri copies a Hollywood actor
Do you also fe actor Ansh Bagri copies a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Apr 2019 06:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I had to face severe identity crisis because of media - Shrenu Parekh
I had to face severe identity crisis because of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days