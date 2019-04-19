Soni Razdan says THIS on Rangoli's ‘Chappal’ comment on Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Almost a war of words took place between Soni Razdan and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli on social media. And now the former has finally reacted to the latter’s tweet.

Earlier, the Ranaut sisters called Soni Razdan’s daughter Alia Bhatt a mediocre actress and Karan Johar’s puppet. Now, Rangoli has been publicly slamming her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Defending her husband and daughter, Soni Razdan tweeted, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers?”

However, she deleted the tweet within minutes, but Rangoli noticed it, and in a series of tweets, she slammed the Bhatts again by writing, “Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house. Please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called Dhokha' where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office. But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old.”

When Soni Razdan was asked to comment on the same, she said to Pinkvilla, “I do not wish to be drawn into this madness.”

Here check out Rangoli’s tweets:

