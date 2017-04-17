Sonu Nigam calls azaan 'forced religiousness'

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has lashed out at "forced religiousness" in India after being woken up by the azaan (Islamic call to prayer) from a nearby mosque.

"God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India," Nigam posted on Twitter on Monday.

Further clarifying his stance, Nigam wrote: "And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?

"I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus."

While many people have criticised Nigam over his tweets, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri lent his support to him and wrote: "I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag."

He went on to tag Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.

"Dear Devendra Fadnavis please note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities," he added.

