Sonu Nigam lends voice to Narendra Modi’s Poem

Sonu Nigam is one of the most revered singers in the Hindi entertainment industry. After having delivered several hits in his career spanning over two decades, the talented singer has recently recorded a new song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The makers of the original series ‘Modi: Journey Of A Common Man’ believed Sonu Nigam is the perfect fit to render his soulful voice for the verse ‘Shyam Ke Rogan Rele’.

What do you think about Narendra Modi and Sonu Nigam ?

Umesh Shukla, director of the 10-part original series, has taken permission from the PMO to use 10 of his written poems in the biopic. Sonu Nigam has recorded ‘Shyam Ke Rogan Rele’ composed by popular Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. Interestingly, 10 poems written by Narendra Modi will be used in the series employing a different one in the end credit of each episode. The makers have got PM’s permission to use his poems in the biopic.

When contacted, Umesh Shukla confirms the development saying, “We believed Sonu Nigam is the perfect fit to render the verse and he has taken Salim-Sulaiman’s composition a notch higher. We wrote to the PMO last June seeking permission to use his poems in Modi: Journey Of A Common Man and have got PM’s approval.”