Sonu Sood gets nostalgic over first train pass

Sonu Sood, last seen in Jackie Chan-starrer "Kung Fu Yoga", on Sunday went down memory lane over the first train pass he had made when he started his journey as an actor in the city.



"Found my train pass that I made when I came to Mumbai for the first time and started my journey as an actor. How time flies," Sonu tweeted.



Along with the tweet, he also shared the image of the train pass.



It was a first class pass between Borivali and Churchgate.



On the career front, Sonu is gearing up to produce a biopic next. It will be based on a person from social welfare sector.

(Source: IANS)