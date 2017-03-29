Sooraj Pancholi to foray into hospitality business

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has now decided to venture into the hospitality business by opening a health café here in partnership with his sister Sana, who already owns a fine dining restaurant in Goa.



"A major part of fitness is what you put into your body and I see massive potential in this. Whenever I travel abroad, I always seek out and visit health cafés, something we don't have enough of, here," Sooraj said in a statement.



The actor says he is currently working on a fitness application in collaboration with his trainer.



"I always wanted to do something in the health food space," Sooraj added.



The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film "Hero", says as of now he has only decided to open a stand-alone cafe.



"We will offer a variety of health foods like salads, smoothies, wheat-based pancakes and healthy desserts. We plan to tentatively start off by year-end or in early 2018," he said.

(Source: IANS)