Sooraj Pancholi to star in Remo D’souza’s next!

Actor Sooraj Pancholi is set to work on an untitled dance-based film, which will be written by "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" director Remo D'souza.



A director for the upcoming film is yet to be roped in.



"I have always been passionate about dancing. When I got to know that the film is dance-based and I will be learning different kinds of dance forms for this movie, I was thrilled beyond words," Sooraj said in a statement to IANS.

Meanwhile, D'souza, who currently helms Race 3, is excited to be a part of the hit Race franchise.



"Ten years of Race.... I am so happy to be a part of the Race 3 family. I hope I am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like Abbas Mustan, Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan," the director, also an ace choreographer tweeted yesterday (22 March).