Sophie Choudry's Dua Lipa moment on the ramp!

Last week saw Mumbai's anticipated fashion event of the year with some of the biggest names in Bollywood walking at the Lakme Fashion Week that concluded last evening with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper.

The five day spread fashion soiree had quite a few highs with one of the highlights being VJ, actress and singer Sophie Choudry, who's earlier graced the fashion week as a showstopper albeit this time with a legit live performance as she sang two of the greatest hits by Dua Lipa.

Originally British, Sophie moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams and in no time rose to being called the original pop diva with her songs like 'Ek Pardesi’ and ‘Mera Babhu Chail Chabeela' and now belongs to the creme de la creme crowd of the Bolly town. Sophie travels across the globe for her live gigs and this year made a debut at the Lakme fashion week as she performed live on stage.

Sophie took to her social media to share videos of her performance and in no time was flooded with messages being compared to the iconic Dua Lipa herself. Her close friend Varun Dhawan was all praises for Sophie.

Sophie shares her excitement, “When designers ask you to be their showstopper, it's like being their muse and it's always special. In my case, it was the designer's first show so hopefully it will always be memorable for him. What was even more special for me though was that I got to sing for SVA couture. Of course, I do a lot of wedding and corporate performances but the fashion world doesn't get to see me sing live very often and I got to perform two of my favourite songs-- 'One Kiss' by Dua Lipa and 'Ain't nobody'. So, it felt great since the response was so incredible.