News

Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka Chopra's mom

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner not only bonds well with sister-in-law and actress Priyanka Chopra but also maintains a good rapport with her mother Madhu Chopra. A video of the Jonas wives dancing at Jonas Brothers' concert is a proof.

The video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sophie is seen dancing with Priyanka's mother while Sophie's husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, perform on the stage during the singers' Happiness Begins Tour in Connecticut a few days ago.

In the clip, Sophie is also seen twirling Madhu.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in December last year and since then she became close to Nick's family members and often spotted hanging out with them, especially with Sophie.

Tags > Game of Thrones, Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, Nick and Kevin, Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka married Nick Jonas,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days