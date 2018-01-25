Home > Movie News > Movie News
SOTY 2 to release on November 23

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 05:45 PM
Mumbai, 25 January 2018: The second installment of the "Student Of The Year" franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, will release on November 23 this year.

Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the movie under his production banner Dharma Productions, says that two new leading ladies for the film will be announced in February.

"'SOTY 2' will release worldwide on the November 23, 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director Punit Malhotra. Fox Star Hindi, Apoorva Mehta, Tiger Shroff," Karan tweeted.

"Student Of The Year", which released in 2012, was directed by Karan. The film introduced three new faces Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who have all gone on to make their marks in the industry. 
