Sourav Ganguly praises new 'Mission Mangal' promo

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was among many celebrities who tweeted praise for the upcoming film "Mission Mangal", for celebrating women who believe "the sky is not the limit", after the makers released its new promo across various regional languages.



The new promo released in Sourav's mother tongue Bengali, besides in Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi among other languages. In each of these promos, the film's hero Akshay Kumar is seen reciting the poem "Yeh sindoor" in the different languages.



"Team #MissionMangal salutes the strength, courage, grace and the spirit of these strong women who believe that the sky is not the limit!" wrote Sourav, adding a line in Bengali urging fans of the state to watch the film's promo in their mother tongue.



Akshay thanked iconic cricketer for his gesture.



"Thank you dada. The language of science is universal. It has no religion. No colour. No gender. No boundaries. Here's my small tribute to the amazing women in science. Please do forgive me for any errors," he tweeted, apologising for any gaffe he might have committed with Bengali pronunciation.



Paresh Rawal, Gippy Grewal and Riteish Deshmukh came out to congratulate the film's effort as well as Akshay for his recitation.



"Such a sheer delight to listen to Nation's Darling @akshaykumar speaking shudh and phonetically correct Gujarati! On behalf of all the Gujaratis we wish him a great success with his MISSION and we hope that he must do at least one Gujarati movie ! Jai Hind!" wrote Paresh Rawal



"Thank you Paresh ji that's really kind of you. But this one is for celebrating the never-say-die spirit of the women behind #MissionMangal... to achieve the unachievable against all odds," Akshay replied.



Riteish, after watching the Marathi promo, wrote: "Is there anything this man can't do.... @AkshayKumar's Marathi is simply amazing..... Ek number!!!! Kadak!!!! And cheers to the women behind #MissionMangal! Bagha Marathi Madhe."



To which Akshay replied: "Thank You brother. The heart of science is trying something new. Experimenting. Breaking your own barriers. In my own little way, I have tried to pay a tribute to the world of science. Please do forgive me in case of any errors."



"Mission Mangal" stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen as the al-women team at ISRO who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission possible in 2013.



The film is scheduled to release on August 15.



Source: IANS