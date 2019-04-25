South actress Rashmika Mandanna to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the established actresses in the South Indian Cinema, has bagged a Bollywood project.

If reports are to be believed, the actress will step into the world of Bollywood with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

A source shared with Pinkvilla that “Rashmika is still in talks with the makers of the film and hasn’t given a nod yet. The yet to be untitled thriller will see Randeep Hooda as the leading man and the shooting is likely to go on floors in August this year. As of now, nothing has been confirmed about her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. Rashmika has been reading the script and is yet to sign the dotted lines.”

Rashmika is known for films like Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, and Yajamana. She is geared up for the release of her next film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda.

Are you excited for her Bollywood debut? Hit the comment section below.