News

South actress Rashmika Mandanna to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the established actresses in the South Indian Cinema, has bagged a Bollywood project.

If reports are to be believed, the actress will step into the world of Bollywood with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.  

A source shared with Pinkvilla that “Rashmika is still in talks with the makers of the film and hasn’t given a nod yet. The yet to be untitled thriller will see Randeep Hooda as the leading man and the shooting is likely to go on floors in August this year. As of now, nothing has been confirmed about her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. Rashmika has been reading the script and is yet to sign the dotted lines.”   

Rashmika is known for films like Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, and Yajamana. She is geared up for the release of her next film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda.

Are you excited for her Bollywood debut? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Rashmika Mandanna, South Indian Cinema, Bollywood, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Randeep Hooda, Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Yajamana, Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Apr 2019 04:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anjali Anand gives tips on looking fabulous on your 'DATE NIGHT'
Anjali Anand gives tips on looking fabulous on... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manish Naggdev
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani

past seven days