South Indian actress Musskan Sethi and Tanmmay Sachdeva to make their Bollywood debut

Mumbai: It was only recently that TellyChakkar reported about Rahul Roy’s upcoming film. Tentatively titled as Sayonne, the movie will feature experienced actors like Upasana Singh and cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh.

TellyChakkar has got yet another update from the motion picture. According to our exclusive information, the film will witness the debut of two fresh faces. Former model and South Indian actress Musskan Sethi will play the female lead in the story. Sethi, made her Telugu debut with 2017’s superhit Paisa Vasool opposite super star Balakrishna. The movie was directed by acclaimed and ace director Puri Jagannath.

The male protagonist will be essayed by fresh face Tanmmay Sachdeva. The good looking chap will be seen for the first time on the silver screen. In the past, the hot actor was seen in AD’s and prints. The shooting of the film has commenced and it will soon go into post production.

When we contacted Sachdeva, he confirmed the news with us. “I am very excited about this project because belonging from a non filmy background, I got a chance to play a lead in which action sequences are impeccable and shot with the best crew from Eastern Europe and Russia. At the same time, I got a chance to share screen with Upasana Singh ji , Yograj singh ji and Rahul Roy.”

The young lad further added, “There are certain things which I can’t reveal right now. However I can say that apart from the cinematic experience and action, music is something that people will really like.”

The movie is co-produced by Rajan Batra, who has produced many films in the Punjabi cinema. He has worked with Diljit Dosanjh, Jimmy Shergil , Gippy Gerewal and such.

We couldn’t get in touch with Sethi to get a comment from her end.