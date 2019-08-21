News

Sreesanth’s lifetime ban reduced to seven years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 09:14 PM

MUMBAI: Sreesanth is on cloud nine! The Bigg Boss 12 contestant has a big reason to smile and celebrate. The lifetime ban of Sreesanth has been reduced to seven years. 

An elated Sreesanth took to social media to inform his fans about it and also told them he will return to the field in 2020. Posting a caricature picture of himself, he wrote, “Never give up, and be confident in what you do. There may be tough times, but the difficulties which you face will make you more determined to achieve your objectives and to win against all the odds. #determination #love #cricket #hardwork #india #time”. 

The cricketer also told a section of media in a statement, “I am extremely delighted with what I have heard now. Thanks to each one of my well-wishers who prayed for me and the prayers have been answered. I am 36 now and next year I will be 37. I have 87 Test wickets and my aim is I want to finish my career with 100 Test wickets. I am confident that I can return to the Indian Test team and always wanted to play under Virat Kohli.”

