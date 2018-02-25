Home > Movie News > Movie News
Sridevi had no history of heart disease: Sanjay Kapoor

25 Feb 2018 03:45 PM

Dubai: Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor has said the whole family was in shock with the sudden demise of the veteran actress. He also said that she had no history of heart ailment.

The actress, 54, died on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, Sanjay said that she was in the hotel room here when it happened.

"We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," he said.

Sanjay landed in Dubai on Sunday morning.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. She exuded elegance in her appearances -- photos and videos that were now being shared on social media as her "last".

Her elder daughter Jahnvi, who is due to make her Bollywood debut, was in Mumbai.

Her body is expected to be flown to Mumbai via a special chartered flight on Sunday evening for the last rites but the timings were not confirmed yet, according to official sources.

Sridevi, who stepped into showbiz at an age of four, is known for performances in "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years. She was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

