Sridevi posthumously awarded the best actress at 65th National Film Awards

Mumbai: The winners of 65th National Film Awards have just been announced by the jury members.

No doubt, the National Film Awards is considered as a prestigious one and it’s indeed a proud moment for an artist to hold the trophy in return to their hard work.

Bollywood superstar Sridevi, had left everyone in tears when she breathed her last in Dubai on 25 February this year (2018).

Sridevi has always been known for her mind blowing performances as an actress. She had gained immense love and appreciation for her performance in MOM and it’s indeed a proud moment for all the Kapoor family and Sridevi’s admirers that she has been posthumously awarded as the best actress for her role in MOM at the 65th National Film Awards.

Not only in MOM but Sridevi’s performance in all the movies done by her is truly unbeatable.

The industry has lost a gem, indeed!