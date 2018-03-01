Sridevi's family thanks Mumbai Police for support on her last journey

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor on behalf of his family has thanked the Mumbai Police for ensuring ample security during the proceedings of the last rites of veteran actress Sridevi.



Anil, the younger brother of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, tweeted, "As we mourn, I'm deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so we can grieve in peace... I would specially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy that we needed, to do what was necessary."



"Thank you all for your prayers and understanding," he further added.



Sridevi died due to "accidental drowning" in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last week, leaving the film industry and her fans shocked.



Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday. There was a sea of fans who thronged the streets to bid a final adieu to the actress, who lit up the big screen with her talent over a career that lasted 50 years. She was 54.