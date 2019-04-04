News

Sridevi's 'Mom' to release in China on May 10

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 04:50 PM
MUMBAI: On Mother's Day, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi's last movie "Mom" will release in China on May 10.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in China on March 22.

"We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like "Mom" in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well.

"As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China," said Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped.

The vetran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.

Zee Studios International has previously released "Mom" in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and Czech Republic.

Five years after her "English Vinglish", Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in "Mom" in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in "Zero" last year.

The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi, Best Actress National Award, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, English Vinglish, Czech Republic, mom, TellyChakkar, Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition, Head of Zee Studios International, Vibha Chopra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
04 Apr 2019 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Viraf Patel opens up about his marriage rumors
Viraf Patel opens up about his marriage rumors | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

past seven days