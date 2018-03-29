Home > Movie News > Movie News
Srijit Mukherji’s 'Uma' becomes an official selection at Film Festivals around the world

Kolkata: Upcoming Bengali film Uma, produced by SVF and directed by national award winning director Srijit Mukherji, has become an official selection at Film Festivals around the world.

The film has been confirmed as an official selection at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2018, followed by London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) 2018 and India Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) 2018.

Uma is an ingenious feature film inspired from the true story of Evan Leversage, the Canadian boy who is known as "The boy who moved Christmas". In 2015, Evan's hometown of St. George staged a massive Christmas celebration two months before Christmas Eve as he was suffering from cancer and would not have lived to witness the actual celebrations.

Mukherji’s directorial Uma is about a young girl who is fighting a terminal disease, a father who is struggling to make his daughter's dreams come true and about a director whose past haunts him. It starts off with Uma, played by Sara Sengupta, is brought up in Austria, being recognised with a terminal disease and goes on about how Himadri, her father played by Jisshu U Sengupta, takes her to Kolkata to fulfil her dream by setting up a fake Durga Puja, the most celebrated festival of the Bengalis.

The positive response and critical acclaim of Uma much ahead of its release has made the director and production house ecstatic.

Director Srijit Mukherji said, "It is incredible to know that the pragmatic story of Uma is being accepted so positively by the film fraternity across the world. I'm humbled by the acclaim the film is receiving"

Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder and Director, SVF, added, "SVF has always believed in bringing stories to the audience that inspire people and Uma is one such initiative. We are very proud of the accolades Uma has received and are confident that the film will be received positively by the audience."

Starring father daughter duo Jisshu U Sengupta and Sara Sengupta, Uma is scheduled to release on 8 June.

