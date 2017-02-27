SRK denies he refused to work with Kangana

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has denied reports that he didn't want to work with actress Kangana Ranaut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.



The superstar was expected to share screen space with Kangana. But he reportedly refused to do that.



Asked about it, the "Raees" star told reporters: "Don't believe what you read online."



Shah Rukh was honoured with the fourth Yash Chopra National Memorial Award here on Saturday.



The award has been instituted by the philanthropist T. Subbarami Reddy, in association with Anu Ranjan (President, The Indian Television Academy) and Shashi Ranjan (Chairman, Managing Director, ITA School of Performing Arts), in the memory of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, whose movies like "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Dil To Pagal Hai" starred SRK.



When will the audience see Shah Rukh in a Yash Raj project?



"I've no idea. There is no discussion on a film right now," said the actor.



"Working with Yashji was very personal. I don't think I am able to express it. I have worked with him for 20 years...



"Right from the time I came here and then we lost him as we walked along the path. Being part of his last shot and his last film... it is very emotional for me," he added.



"He was honest, straightforward and a basic person. Simplicity made him extremely special."



Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment is currently co-producing the remake of Yash Chopra's murder mystery "Ittefaq", which released in 1969.



SRK, also a producer, said he wanted to do the film but couldn't due to "date problem".



"The team ... involved with the film are fantastic," he said.



"Ittefaq", which will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra, is being directed by Abhay Chopra.

(Source: IANS)