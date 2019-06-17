SRK glad about dubbing 'The Lion King' with son

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is stoked about dubbing for "The Lion King" with his "own Simba" Aryan, and this makes it even more special for the superstar.
Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King".
"Glad to be a part of this journey...a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba," SRK tweeted on Monday. "The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around it is even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards," he added.
Shah Rukh says his whole family loves "The Lion King". "It holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son Simba," Shah Rukh said in a statement.
"The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," he said.
