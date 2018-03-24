Home > Movie News > Movie News
SRK goes skiing with 'champion' AbRam

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls "champion".

Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy.

"A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, four, and had captioned it: "In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film will release in December.

(Source: IANS)

