Hot Downloads

Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Govinda visits Colors' Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

Hero No 1 Govinda the special guest on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Cast of Half Girlfriend on The Kapil Sharma Show

Cast of Half Girlfriend on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

SRK, Kabir Khan collaborate to shoot tourism film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017 02:52 PM
08 May 2017 02:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with director Kabir Khan to shoot the sequel of #BeMyGuest, a promotional film produced by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

This is the second film that Shah Rukh is shooting for to promote tourism in Dubai.

The first movie had won the Grand Prix award at the 10th anniversary of the International Tourism Film Festival "Tourfilm Riga", held in Riga, Latvia.

Shah Rukh arrived in Dubai on May 6 to shoot the new film.

"I think it is really nice. I really enjoyed making it and happy we are making another one. I am not an advocate for Dubai because I have done Dubai Tourism films... I genuinely like being in Dubai, I think it's a really wonderful place, it's a fantastic city… It has everything for everyone," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

The first part features Shah Rukh showcasing many attractions of Dubai, which he considers a home away from home.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan, Tourfilm Riga, BeMyGuest, Dubai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top