Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2017 08:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Let's Dance!

Let's Dance!

more pics Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

SRK praises Kolkata Knight Riders for victory

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 05:20 PM
18 Apr 2017 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded cricketer Gautam Gambhir and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.

Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: "How fantastic was this win. Well done Gautam Gambhir Team KKR. Somebody is watching over us. Main bhi aa raha hoon (I am also coming)."

On the acting front, Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Raees", will next star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project. The film, which is tentatively titled "The Ring", also stars Anushka Sharma.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top