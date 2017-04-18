SRK praises Kolkata Knight Riders for victory

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded cricketer Gautam Gambhir and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.

Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: "How fantastic was this win. Well done Gautam Gambhir Team KKR. Somebody is watching over us. Main bhi aa raha hoon (I am also coming)."

On the acting front, Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Raees", will next star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project. The film, which is tentatively titled "The Ring", also stars Anushka Sharma.

(Source: IANS)