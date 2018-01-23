Home > Movie News > Movie News
SRK recreates his signature pose with arms open in Davos, Switzerland

23 Jan 2018
Mumbai, January 23, 2018: The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in Davos, Switzerland where he was honored with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum. 

SRK has a long standing relationship with Switzerland as some of his most memorable movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Yes Boss and Jab Tak Hai Jaan were shot right here amidst the ice-capped mountains. 

Striking his famous signature pose with arms wide open in Davos, Shah Rukh re-created a DDLJ moment and transported us right back to the 90s. 

The ‘King of Romance’ captioned it saying, “Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?" and we couldn’t agree more… 

 
 
