SRK, Salman apt for 'Saudagar' sequel: Gulshan Grover

11 Jan 2018 11:03 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Gulshan Grover says superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be an apt choice for a "Saudagar" sequel if it is ever planned.

Gulshan spoke about a potential sequel and the actors best suited for it during a re-premiere of "Saudagar" at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema here, read a statement. 

Released in 1991, "Saudagar" revolved around the friendship between Veeru and Rajeshwar, which turns bitter and they become enemies. They choose to confront their enmity only years later when their respective grandchildren fall in love with each other.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, "Saudagar" features legendary actor Dilip Kumar, late veteran Raaj Kumar, Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala. Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak and Jackie Shroff also star in the film. 

Gulshan said, "Working with them (Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar) was a great opportunity that gave my career a boost. The chemistry they shared was amazing, if there is ever a sequel to be made of 'Saudagar', Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan will be perfect for the roles of Raaj Kumar (Rajeshwar) and Dilip Kumar (Veeru) from the movie."  

"They both share a mysterious and sizzling relationship just like Raaj Kumar and Dilipji," he added.

(Source: IANS) 

