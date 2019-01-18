SRK shares adorable pictures of Aryan and AbRam, Varun Dhawan to learn different dance forms for Remo D'souza's ABCD 3, Malaika’s #20 Year challenge, and other Bollywood Updates

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan often shares pictures with his children on his social media pages with interesting captions. His photos with his kids instantly go viral on the internet.

Today, the Bollywood star shared two photos with Aryan and AbRam Khan. In one picture, AbRam is holding a winning certificate, while his father is wearing a medal. It seems AbRam won some competition in his school.

In the second picture, AbRam is sitting on Aryan's lap and the brothers are watching something on their tablet. SRK played with words as he captioned these photos.

The first look poster of Total Dhamaal has been unveiled. The film features the ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

In the poster, we can see the stars standing in a queue and posing in a funny way, while shadows of wild animals feature in the backdrop. Going by the poster, we must say that the film will be a fun ride for sure.

Katrina Kaif is a stunner and her appearances at parties, events, award shows and wedding functions prove she can carry off any outfit with ease. Last night, the actress stepped out with Salman Khan to party with her friends. The actress dazzled in a red outfit for the bash. While we already saw pictures of Salman and Katrina together last night, we got our hands on some inside photos from the party.

The first social media challenge of 2019 has kick-started with a bang! From commoners to Bollywood celebrities to Hollywood celebrities, everyone is taking part in the #10yearchallenge. B-town actors like Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Daisy Shah, and Sonu Sood have already taken up the challenge and shared their photos from ten years back and present day.

The latest celeb to join the list is Malaika Arora. However, the actress ditched the 10-year challenge. She took the 20-year challenge and showed us her excellent transformation from 1998 to 2018.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming dance film, ABCD 3, is set to go on floors from 22 January in Punjab. He will learn Bhangra and urban and street hip-hop from the instructors of Remo's dance troupe for the film.

The actor is going on an intense diet and training for the role. "Initially, he was put on a no-carb diet but soon, the team realised that it wasn't helping him acquire the physique that is needed for his character in the film. So, his dietary plans have also undergone a change recently," reports a publication.