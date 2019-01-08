News

SRK to start shooting for Saare Jahan Se Achha next month along with Fatima and Bhumi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie Zero didn’t fare well at the box office, but the Badshah of Bollywood has moved on to his next project.

Since 2011, SRK seems to be not having a good run. His movies are not running at the box office and the actor has been questioned by the critics and the audience.

Now we hear that SRK will soon be shooting for his next venture Saare Jahan Se Achha, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Fatima at many occasions has said that she is a huge fan of SRK and she is dying to work with him. But this is not the first time she is working with him, she worked with the Bollywood star as a child artist in the movie One 2 Ka 4.

This will be the first time Bhumi will be paired with SRK in a movie. The movie will go on floors next month and will release around November or December.

The movie is a biopic of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

