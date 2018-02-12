Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

SRK takes a plunge for his 33 million fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 03:30 PM

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dived into a pool and went underwater after garnering over 33 million fans on Twitter.

Shah Rukh, who was sporting a tuxedo paired with dark sunglasses and completed his look with gelled hair, took to Twitter, where he shared a video and captioned it: "This didn't go as planned... But on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise, this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna (don't judge, just feel). Thanks."

Before jumping into the pool, Shah Rukh said: "Hi guys, this is me and I thought every time we reach a big number... I should always do something special for you but normally I do not get the time. But today I have got the time so I gelled my hair back, wore my coolest dark glasses and I am even wearing a bow tie.

"A full tuxedo and today I want to give the most overwhelming loving message that I've given you in the last decade. So listen to it carefully because this is very heartfelt."

After he dived into the pool, popular dialogues said by the star from his over two decade-long journey, played in the background, like "pyaar dosti hai" and "bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai".

Once he came out of the pool, the "Raees" star said: "I hope you heard every word I said it was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I am running out of breath and where are my glasses. Lots of love to you all." 

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan?

Once the video got over, the caption came: "Thank you 33 million".

Shah Rukh is an avid user of social media platforms. 

On the work front, he is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's "Zero", which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Scheduled to release in December, "Zero" will feature Shah Rukh in a dwarf avatar. 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, 33 million fans, Aanand L Rai, Zero, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Twitter, Raees,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

pic of the day
Oberoi Parivar

Oberoi Parivar

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Urvashi Rautela looks her gorgeous best for a...

Urvashi Rautela looks her gorgeous best for a photoshoot
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days