23 Jan 2017 04:14 PM
I love doing action scenes : Rudra Soni
SRK wanted Falguni Pathak to sing 'Udi udi'

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 04:14 PM
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wanted singer Falguni Pathak to sing the "Udi udi" from his upcoming film "Raees".

Shah Rukh on Monday morning re-tweeted Pathak's memory, where she posted a a photograph of herself along with the "Dilwale" star.



"Sharing an old memory 1996 Rangeele Dilwale world tour with SRK...All the best for 'Raees'," she captioned the image.

The 51-year-old star replied by saying: "Wanted so much for you to sing 'Udi udi'. Thanks for your wishes."

Composed by Ram Sampath, the lyrics for "Udi udi" are written by Javed Akhtar and the song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia.

The film is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. "Raees" touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, the "Chennai Express" star essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer "Kaabil" at the box-office on January 25.

(Source: IANS)

