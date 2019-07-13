Stardom will fade eventually, but Shah Rukh, Aamir and I will try our best to keep it going, says Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are an integral part of B-town. They carved a niche for themselves by working hard. In fact, many actresses dream of making debut with any of the Khan.



However, with a new bunch of actors and a variety of interesting stories cropping up every now and then, the Khans, unfortunately, are facing a dry spell at the box office considering films like Race 3, Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan failing to impress a large number of audience.



Talking about the issue in concern, Salman, during an interview with Filmfare, said, “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn’t started yet.”



Speaking about his upcoming projects, Salman will be seen in the third installment of Dabangg. He will subsequently appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.