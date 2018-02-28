Home > Movie News > Movie News
State honours at Sridevi's funeral, thousands mourn her

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 03:18 PM

Mumbai: Thousands of people, including celebrities and Bollywood personalities, mourned the death of actress Sridevi on Wednesday. Her mortal remains lay here in a glass casket as she looked "beautiful in a red sari", said veteran actress-politician Hema Malini who also paid her last respects to the late diva.

"Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura and magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red sari, serene in death and totally at peace," Hema tweeted on Wednesday.

"Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth and executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend," she added.

The mortal remains of Sridevi arrived from Dubai on Tuesday night and was taken to her residence in Green Acres where many well-wishers paid their last respects to the diva.


Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were among those who offered their condolences to the Kapoor family.

(Source: IANS)

