Suhana Khan looks cool and trendy in THIS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 02:56 PM

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kids. She is loved by her followers for her style and fashion statements. Her fashion game is always on point and she gives style goals to all her fans. She always turns heads with her looks. She aces ethnic, western attires with panache, and so whenever she shares her pictures, they go viral on social media. The same happened with her latest photo too.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a yellow over-sized sweatshirt. Her simple yet trendy attire and sunkissed face made her look like a diva, and she indeed is one. Check out her post right here.

A few days ago, a video of Suhana had hit the interview. In the video, she was seen clad in a shiny silver dress paired with heels, dancing to Will Smith’s song. The video was from her college party. Check out below.

Tags > Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, over-sized sweatshirt, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

