Sumeet Vyas and director of High Jack to collaborate yet again for Tripling Season 02

Mumbai: Sumeet Vyas is currently riding on an ever-increasing high of fame as an actor. He will soon be seen paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding and also has another release coming up this month, High Jack. Touted as India’s first ever stoner comedy, the film is helmed by director Akarsh Khurana, who’s one of the biggest names in the theatre business, making this his debut as a film director.



This isn’t the first time Akarsh and Sumeet have collaborated. One of Sumeet's lesser-known skills is his incredible gift for writing. He was the co-writer of the popular Netflix Original film, Love Per Square Foot, earning rave reviews with its recent release. This duo collaborated for the first time on the hit web series Tripling, which Sumeet co-wrote and even acted in as the lead. Now with High Jack up for release, the duo have officially come together for the series' second season, which will mark their third collaboration together and are scheduled to begin working on the show this summer.

Sumeet, who is currently busy promoting High Jack had great things to say about his film's director. "It's a dream collaboration. Akarsh is like an elder brother. I've known him for 10 years now. We have written Tripling together, he's directed me in plays, he's produced the first play that I directed. So this was the most natural and the most ambitious next step for us. And I'm glad and thankful that I was able to add value to his film. I hope the audience has fun watching the film as much as we had during filming. Now we are coming back with the next season of Tripling and I am really looking forward to writing with him again."



We can’t wait to see what magic they weave this time around.