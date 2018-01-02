Hot Downloads

News

Sunidhi Chauhan gives birth to a baby boy!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2018 04:09 PM
02 Jan 2018 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam

2018 has just rung in and singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child, a baby boy on 1 January (2018)!

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and her husband, Hitesh are proud parents and welcomed their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 pm on 1 January 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said, "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha, Bloody Hell among many others.

(Source: IANS)

