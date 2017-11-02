Hot Downloads

Suniel Shetty still part of 'Paltan'

02 Nov 2017 11:22 AM
02 Nov 2017 11:22 AM

Actor Suniel Shetty has denied walking out of "Paltan" and says his love for the film's director JP Dutta is beyond movies.

"You don't walk out of the movie of a man who helped mould you into the person and actor you are for petty speculations. My love/respect for JP sir goes beyond the movies," Suniel tweeted on Tuesday night.

It was reported that after actor Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel had also walked out of the patriotic film.

Suniel has done several movies like "Refugee", "Border", "LOC Kargil" and "Umrao Jaan" with Dutta.

"Paltan" also features Luv Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane as part of the star cast.

"Paltan" will release in the first half of 2018.

(Source: IANS)

