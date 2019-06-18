Sunny Deol reveals why he did not speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 long years

MUMBAI: Darr, which had released in the year 1993, was a huge success at the box office and is counted as Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances. The actor had portrayed the role of an obsessed lover who could go to any heights for the girl he loved. Juhi Chawla played the girl’s role, whereas Sunny Deol essayed her husband, a commando.



The three main leads of the movie had earned a lot of praise, but it was SRK who walked away with the maximum amount of adulation. There were reports that Sunny Deol didn’t talk to Yash Chopra and King Khan after the film for 16 long years.



Recently, the actor spoke to a leading portal channel, recalled the incident, and said that he was doing a scene where SRK had to stab him. He had a heated argument with Yash Chopra and tried to explain to him that since he is a commando, he shouldn’t be killed so soon.He further stated that he respected Yash Chopra and couldn’t say anything more.When he was questioned as to why he didn’t speak to SRK for 16 years, he replied saying that he had cut off with everyone and didn’t socialize much. In addition, they never met, so there was no reason to speak.