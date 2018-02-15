Sunny gears up to launch her cosmetic range coming month

Actress Sunny Leone will be launching her cosmetic line, 'Star Struck by Sunny,' on March 15.



Sunny tweeted on Wednesday: "Hey everyone! Here is my Valentine's Day surprise. Star Struck by Sunny will be launching worldwide on March 15!"



Sunny said, "It's something I have wanted for a very long time. It has taken a lot of care, effort and time to get to this point."



Her husband Daniel Weber tweeted: "Thirty days to go. Star Struck by Sunny. Worldwide cosmetic release."

What do you think of Sunny Leone?

Sunny ventured into Bollywood after making a name for herself as an adult film actress abroad. The former "Bigg Boss" contestant has starred in films like "Jism 2", "Ek Paheli Leela", "Kuch Kuch Locha Hai" and "One Night Stand."