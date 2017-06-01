Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone has air crash scare in Maharashtra, all safe

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2017 11:18 AM
Actress Sunny Leone said her private plane nearly crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday as it faced a bout of bad weather but everyone was safe and sound.

Sharing the experience of the incident during which her husband Daniel Weber was also with her, Sunny uploaded a video on her official Twitter account.

"Everybody was freaking out in the plane and now we are heading home," she tweeted.

In the video, Sunny said: "Hey guys, Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you, God!"

She also thanked the pilot for a doing a great job in keeping them safe. "Have to thank the pilots 4 doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!"

(Source: IANS)

