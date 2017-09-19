Fans of Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone must embrace themselves to see her in a never-seen-before avatar in a new project which will see her using prosthetics.

Without divulging details about the project, Sunny posted on social media two images of herself -- and attracted a lot of attention from her fans.

"Something like you have never seen before - prosthetics for my next amazing project," Sunny posted with one image in which she is lying down and her face wrapped in what looks like a purple coloured prosthetic. Her head rests on a pillow.

In another image, which is in monochrome, she is seen lying down again and her body seems covered in black plastic. "Trying to find my inner zen," she wrote.

Her fans tried to conjecture what Sunny is doing.

"You are mummified," wrote one Instagram user, while a lot of them felt it could be something on the lines of "The Mummy".

(Source: IANS)