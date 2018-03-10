Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rajendra Chawla and other talented actors in Batti Gul

Mumbai: Post their stint in the classic movie Haider, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will reunite on the silver screen with Shree Narayan Singh’s social drama Batti Gul meter Chalu. Indian film actress Yami Gautam will have an extended cameo appearance in the film, where she will essay a lawyer.

While, the primary cast of the movie is known to everyone, TellyChakkar has exclusive scoop about the other actors who are a part of the film. A little birdie informs us that the ensemble cast comprises of talented actors to make this social drama more impactful.

According to our information, renowned Indian actress Supriya Pilgaonkar has bagged a prominent role in the film’s narrative. In all probability, she will play the mother of one of the lead faces. Pilgaonkar, was recently seen in Sony TV’s Mere Sai and is still remembered for her stint in iconic TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke and such.

Indian film and TV actor Rajendra Chawla, who has worked with the director in the past – in Toilet Ek Prem Katha – is retained in Singh’s next project. An alumnus of NSD, Sharma has appeared in numerous critically and commercially hit movies.

Another actor that has been retained from Singh’s directorial debut is experienced actor Atul Srivastava. The 57-year-old actor is best known for his characters in films like Munnabhai and its series, Bunty Aur Babli, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and such.

Neeta Mohindra who has been part of many regional cinemas will also have an integral role in the screenplay.

Apart from them, the film will also feature veterans like Sudhir Pandey and Farida Jalal along with Mukesh Bhatt, who is said to be making his acting debut with the movie.

With such a stellar and talented star cast, the anticipation for the movie has increased.