Sushant Singh Rajput confirms relationship with Rhea Chakravorthy?

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath, enjoys a huge fan following. His fans love to know not just about his films, but also about his personal life.

Speaking about his personal life, there were rumours about Sushant being close to Rhea Chakravorthy. The duo is often spotted together on dinner dates and the pictures from their outings many times go viral on the Internet, leading to a conjecture of the two dating. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor opened up about the buzz surrounding Rhea and him.



When asked about this budding romance, Sushant told TOI, "Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?"



He added, "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”



The Kedarnath actor had a very suave answer when asked if he was seeing someone. He said, "I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything."



Rhea celebrated her 27th birthday last month, along with her friends including Sushant. It was also reported that the 33-year-old actor had gifted her, a special and customized, platinum pendant that she wears all the time.



Sushant was earlier dating Ankita Lokhande, who was his co-star in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. However, they parted ways in 2017, after a six-year-long relationship.