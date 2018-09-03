News

Sushant Singh Rajput crowned India Miss Universe at Miss Diva 2018

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 11:33 AM

MUMBAI: One of the most stylish and versatile Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was invited to be a part of the judge’s panel at Miss Diva 2018 to select one of the diva who will represent India at Miss Universe 2018 contest. Sushant, who was the only male judge at the panel was accompanied by former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Neha Dhupia.

Miss Universe 2017, Demi LeighNel Peters, also charmed the stage with her presence. Sushant embarked featly on the task of selecting the best out of 19 contestants who were competing for the pageant.

The Miss Universe crown was bestowed on Nehal Chudasama who will represent India on the global platform - 67th Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Bangkok in December. Sushant, styled by Central, graced the red carpet with his dapper look.

