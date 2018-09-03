Sushant Singh Rajput crowned India Miss Universe at Miss Diva 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most stylish and versatile Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was invited to be a part of the judge’s panel at Miss Diva 2018 to select one of the diva who will represent India at Miss Universe 2018 contest. Sushant, who was the only male judge at the panel was accompanied by former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Neha Dhupia.

Miss Universe 2017, Demi LeighNel Peters, also charmed the stage with her presence. Sushant embarked featly on the task of selecting the best out of 19 contestants who were competing for the pageant.