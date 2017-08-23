Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says short film "Carbon", backed by Jackky Bhagnani, is a very well-intentioned project.

"Generally, we talk about cause after the effect has taken place, but there are very few instances where we talk about effect before cause. 'Carbon' is a very well-intentioned film and a required film at this point of time. It talks about an immediate issue, so I want to congratulate Jackky for that.

"I have seen the trailer and I really liked it. I feel the concept of the film is really good, and puts a question mark on the whole system." Sushant said here at a special screening of "Carbon" on Monday night.

Set in 2067, "Carbon" focuses on the prevailing environmental issues in Delhi. The film showcases scarcity of oxygen and water and its adverse effects on the environment and the forthcoming generations. This futuristic film portrays a scenario where there will be a dearth of oxygen and only carbon will prevail.

The screening of "Carbon" saw Subhash Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Prachi Desai, Patralekha, Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Kartik Aaryan and Mukesh Chhabra in attendance.

Prachi, who plays an important role in "Carbon" with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jackky, said: "This is a subject that matters to so many people. We are trying to send this film to different festivals."

Jackky plays a man with an artificial heart, Nawazuddin essays a man from Mars, while Yashpal Sharma plays an oxygen smuggler and Prachi is seen as Pari.

Presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, the film is directed by Maitreyi Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan.

(Source: IANS)



