Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' gets its release date

Mumbai: Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer "Drive" is slated to release on September 7 of this year.



The film was earlier slated for a Holi release.



Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with his mother Hiroo Johar, on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the release date.



"The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the September 7, 2018! 'Drive' starring Sushant and Jacqueline directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!" Karan tweeted alongside the film's poster.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao hit hat-trick with Satish Kaushik’s next)

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez, Tarun Mansukhani, and Sushant Singh Rajput?

Mansukhani had made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film "Dostana".



The film will bring Jacqueline and Sushant together for the first time on the big screens. It also features Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.



In an earlier interview, Sushant had said, "'Drive' is a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."