Sushant Singh will have four releases this year

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood and television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Manav in the serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV and became a household name. 

The actor has not only made his name in the world of television but also in the world of Bollywood. The ace actor made his debut in the year 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che, which was a huge success.

The actor was highly appreciated for his role in the biopic of MS Dhoni. His recent release Kedarnath also did decent business at the box office.

This year is going to be very special for Sushant, as he will be having four releases. He will be seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiraiya, Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Rifleman, which will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films.

