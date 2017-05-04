Hot Downloads

Sushant takes Kriti around Amritsar

By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 06:24 PM
04 May 2017 06:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his "Raabta" co-star Kriti Sanon taste the flavours of Amritsar by taking her to various hot spots of the city.
The two, who were here earlier this week to begin promotion of the Dinesh Vijan directorial, visited a dhaba and had sugarcane juice. They also interacted with a few locals during their visit.

Sushant shot for the last schedule of the forthcoming film here earlier this year.

The actor shot for a high energy song, "Saada move", which showcases famous spots of Amritsar.

"Dinesh wanted this song to have the vibes of the city and so we decided to shoot it at real locations. Everything had to be very well planned. It was challenging, but a lot of fun," Sushant said in a statement.

"Saada move" is his introductory song and so, Kriti was not present during the shoot of this number.

"Raabta" is set to release on June 9.

(Source: IANS)

