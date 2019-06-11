News

Sushmita Sen gears up for Round 2; check out her post

MUMBAI: The Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is loved by her army of fans for her strong personality. Her fans are super excited as she is all set to make her comeback.

The Sirf Tum and Zindaggi Rocks fame actress is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts. Now, she took to Instagram to reveal her comeback and announced her prep work. A few days ago, she shared a mirror selfie in which she mentioned about her return for Round TWO. Her caption read, “Makeup, hair, lights & that mirror made of antique glass. ROUND TWO...I prep for my return to class!!!#sharing #reflections #emotions #backtobasics #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”

In an interview with PTI, Sushmita recently confirmed that she has plans to take up film projects soon and that she is only waiting for the right script.

Speaking about Hindi films, she was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz movie, Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. In 2015, she acted in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak, directed by Srijit Mukherji. In her career, this was her first film in Bengali language.

